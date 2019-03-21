Want to be a trained storm spotter? Classes are happening in our area

PITTSBURGH - Each spring, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh hosts storm spotter training classes. The classes are free and open to the public and take place at different venues across western Pennsylvania.
Forecasters will teach you how to spot funnel clouds and tornadoes and teach you how to report severe weather. It’s a part of their SKYWARN spotter training program. They offer different levels of training from basic to advanced.
In becoming an official spotter, you’re not only helping the NWS, but also Severe Weather Team 11 meteorologists by accurately reporting severe weather. It always helps to have trained eyes in the field during severe weather events.
Below is a list of some of the training classes:
March 25, 2019, 6:30 p.m.
SKYWARN Spotter Training BASIC
Mercer Co. Dept. of Public Safety
205 S Erie Street
Mercer, PA
March 28, 2019, 6:30 p.m.
SKYWARN Spotter Training Class BASIC
Riverview I.U. #6
270 Mayfield Road
Clarion, PA
April 11, 2019, 6:30 p.m.
SKYWARN Spotter Training BASIC
150 Hookstown Grade Rd.
Moon Township, PA
April 17, 2019, 6:30 p.m.
SKYWARN Spotter Training BASIC
Lawrence County Dept. of Public Safety
1451 County Line Rd.
New Castle, PA
For more information, CLICK HERE.
