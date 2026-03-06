Warm end to the week, scattered thunderstorms expected Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for a warm end to the week as highs push near 70 this afternoon! Clouds will linger much of the day with an occasional shower possible, but most of the day will be dry with a little more sun breaking out late.

Temperatures only fall back to around 60 tonight with highs in the mid-70s Saturday, pushing near record levels. While there will be several dry hours during the day, scattered strong thunderstorms can be expected by the end of the day... with the primary time to watch between 3 and 7p. The main threat from any storms will be damaging winds, although hail and even an isolated tornado are also possible.

Aside from a lingering shower Sunday morning, the rest of the weekend should be dry and still mild. Temperatures jump again early next week with dry conditions both Monday and Tuesday.

Colder weather will make a comeback later next week.

