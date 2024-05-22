Warm, muggy air will help fuel showers, storms as front approaches

PITTSBURGH — Warm, muggy air will help fuel showers and storms as a front approaches the area today. A few rounds of storms will be possible during the afternoon and overnight hours. Some of the storms will be strong with the potential for damaging winds.

The exact track, timing and location of these storms will become more clear as we head through the day. So, check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before making outdoor plans and download the WPXI Weather App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Unsettled weather will be with us on and off through the holiday weekend. There will be many dry hours, but pop-up showers and storms will be possible.

