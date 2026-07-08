Warm and muggy with the chance for a stray shower

PITTSBURGH — We’ll finally get some breaks in the stormy pattern Wednesday. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s. A stray shower is still possible, but most areas won’t see any rain.

Unfortunately, the west pattern starts all over again Thursday and lasts right through the weekend. Rainfall could be heavy at times with some areas seeing nearly three inches of rain total through Sunday night.

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