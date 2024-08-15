Warmer Thursday with temps pushing into the 80s

PITTSBURGH — It’s another delightful start to the day with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. Much like yesterday, our gradual warming trend will continue today as highs push into the low to mid-80s.

Humidity will remain low the next two days but Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with upper 80s possible. Clouds roll in late tomorrow and Friday morning as a warm front approaches the region. That will bring us a chance for showers and a few storms by Friday afternoon.

Saturday still looks like the more unsettled day this weekend, but it will not be a washout. A few leftover showers can be expected on Sunday as a front begins to stall near the region. Temperatures will start to go down this weekend but it will remain a bit muggy. No big heat coming anytime soon.

