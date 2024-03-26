Wet, breezy Tuesday with Wind Advisory in place for some areas

PITTSBURGH — Breezy and rainy today. A wind advisory continues until 1 p.m. for Westmoreland, Fayette, Preston and eastern Monongalia counties where downsloping winds will gust to 50 mph.

Rain will develop across much of the area by mid to late morning with rain lasting on and off into Tuesday evening.

A few showers are possible Wednesday morning before this system clears and dries us out for the second half of the work week.

Easter weekend may feature rain showers. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast through the week

