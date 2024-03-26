Man dies after shooting in Chartiers

PITTSBURGH — A man died after a shooting in Chartiers on Monday night.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 1400 block of Harlow Street for a three-round ShotSpotter notification just before 10 p.m.

We’re working to learn more. WATCH for the latest updates on Channel 11 Morning News.

First responders found a crime scene in that area and learned the victim was driven to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Police have not found any other victims.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group