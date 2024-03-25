Stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads found, Penguins announce giveaway dates

PITTSBURGH — Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads that were stolen from the Pittsburgh Penguins have been found.

The team has announced new giveaway dates for fans who missed out when the bobbleheads were stolen.

According to the Penguins, a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the bobbleheads to a warehouse in California.

The bobbleheads arrived in Pittsburgh on Monday and are expected to be delivered to PPG Paints Arena within the next week.

Fans with bobblehead vouchers from the March 14 game against the Sharks can redeem their vouchers on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

Fans with tickets to the April 6 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and a voucher can redeem them inside PPG Paints Arena from the time doors open at 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the game.

Vouchers will be scanned and collected behind Section 112, near the Ford Lounge.

Drive-thru pickup is available on April 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fans should remain in their vehicles and enter the Jim Shorkey Auto Group Garage at 1300 Centre Avenue.

