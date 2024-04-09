Wet weather returns to Pittsburgh area Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Wet weather returns to the area the rest of the week, but there will be many dry hours.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, but a shower can’t be ruled out from time to time with pop-up showers and an isolated storm possible from late afternoon through Tuesday evening.

Off-and-on showers will be in the area on Wednesday and while it will not be a washout, wet weather will impact your plans.

Thursday brings a stronger system along with the threat for gusty winds and soaking rain that will last through Friday. Many areas could see another inch-plus of rain to close out the week.

Severe Weather Team 11 is watching the development of this system closely as the ingredients come together for possible severe weather so check back often for updates.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group