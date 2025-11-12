Windy with clouds, morning temperatures in the 30s

PITTSBURGH — Bundle up before you head out the door today. Wake up temperatures are in the 30s and wind chills are in the 20s early this morning.

Windy with clouds today with a slight chance for a few passing snow or rain showers mainly north of Pittsburgh early in the day. Not as cold this afternoon, high temperatures will return to the mid 40s. More sunshine is expected for the end of the week as highs rise back to around 50 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Next chance of rain will return to the area this weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group