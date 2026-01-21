WPXI-TV Closings & Delay System

On behalf of Severe Weather Team 11, we would like to welcome you to our Closings & Delay system. We look forward to working with your organization to provide people with the most immediate, accurate information about your organization’s status during inclement weather.

As you know, we use an automated system in order to give you direct access to the system without the need to work through operators on our end. This speeds up the process of getting the information out to the public and puts you in charge.

HOW DO I ADD MY ORGANIZATION TO THE CLOSING/DELAY LIST?

1. Send a letter on your organization’s letterhead to:

School Closings

WPXI-TV

4145 Evergreen Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15214

You can also email your request for an account to

or fax it to (412) 237-4900.

2. On your request, please include a name, phone number and email address for the person or people responsible for making the closing decision. Also, please let us know how that person is affiliated with the organization.

3 Once we receive that information and verify the listing, we will add you to our system and send you an ID code, password and instructions on how to use the system.

ONCE I’M SET UP WITH AN ACCOUNT, HOW DO I ENTER A CLOSING OR DELAY?

Visit

to use our automated web system to manually enter your organization’s status.

