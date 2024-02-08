Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse

NTSB to hold meeting to determine probable cause of Fern Hollow Bridge collapse

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse (WPXI VIEWERS)

PITTSBURGH — The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a meeting to determine the probable cause of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse.

The Forbes Avenue Bridge collapsed 100 feet down into Fern Hollow on Jan. 28, 2022. Six cars were on or near the bridge when it collapsed and four people were hurt.

The NTSB said investigators found corrosion, deterioration and section loss on all four of the bridge’s legs due to the continual accumulation of water and debris.

During the board meeting, the NTSB will vote on the final findings, probable cause and recommendations. The board will also vote on any changes to the draft final report, the organization said.

The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21.

