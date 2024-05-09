DA seeking death penalty in deadly Blawnox warehouse shooting

BLAWNOX BOROUGH, Pa. — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and shooting another man at a warehouse in Blawnox.

On Monday, the district attorney’s office filed a notice of intention to seek the death penalty against Sean Black.

Black, 43, is accused of shooting Courtney Smith, 30, on March 19 at Tri-Arc Manufacturing, which was where they both worked. Black and Smith shared three children.

Black is also accused of shooting co-worker Dan Zoelle, 26, who Smith had been dating at the time of the shooting.

Black is charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

The district attorney’s office said the intention to seek the death penalty is due to Black committing the killing while in the perpetration of a felony, him knowingly creating a grave risk of death to another person in addition to a homicide victim and him having a significant history of felony convictions involving the use or threat of violence to the person.

