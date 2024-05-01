Pittsburgh continues to see warmer conditions in May each year. Here’s how that impacts you

PITTSBURGH — Electric bills are constantly rising with the increase in utility costs. However, you might be noticing your electric bill for summer cooling going up a little earlier in the year than you’ve been used to in the past.

Our average high temperature in Pittsburgh in May is 72°. However, our number of days with extreme warmth in May has been steadily increasing over the last 50 years.

From 1961 to 1990, Pittsburgh saw the high temperature reach or exceed 85 degrees a total of 52 times. That’s about one and a half times a year. That number nearly doubles when looking at the years 1991-2020 when Pittsburgh topped the 85° mark 92 times or three times a year.

What does that mean for you? Your AC is cranking more often, earlier in the summer season due to more days with extreme heat.

