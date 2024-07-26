FBI confirms former President Trump was struck by bullet at Butler rally

BUTLER, Pa. — Nearly two weeks after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the FBI has confirmed he was struck in the ear by a bullet.

Gunman Thomas Crooks fired shots at Trump during his rally at Butler Farm Show on July 13.

A former firefighter, Corey Comperatore, was killed. Two other men were injured in the shooting.

Crooks was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The FBI sent Channel 11 the following statement Friday evening:

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.”

Friday afternoon, Trump announced he would return to Butler and host a rally in honor of the shooting victims.

