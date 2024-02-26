Duquesne Light Company’s annual Campaign for the Community raises more than $275K

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company’s Campaign for the Community raised more than $275,000 for nearly 400 nonprofit organizations in 2023.

The annual campaign encourages employees at Duquesne Light Holdings (DLH) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) to donate to local nonprofits of their choice for a company match

Some beneficiaries included the Dollar Energy Fund, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, among many others

“I am humbled by the generosity of our employees and energized by the many meaningful causes they support,” said Christine Waller, DLC’s vice president of communications and corporate responsibility. “As one of our core values, ‘community’ is defined by our commitment to serve others as we deliver a clean energy future for all, and this year’s campaign is a great example of this value in action.”

