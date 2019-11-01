10 Brands With a Free Lifetime Warranty

Many savvy shoppers not only look for good deals, they also like to buy products that have a guarantee, promise or lifetime warranty.

The reason for this is pretty obvious: These things tend to last longer, which can make them better bargains over time.

In this article, we’re going to talk about some of the brands and products out there with the best lifetime warranties. But first, let’s go over what a lifetime warranty actually means.

What Is a Lifetime Warranty?

The Federal Trade Commission says that lifetime warranties are often a source of confusion for consumers. That’s because they can be interpreted three different ways. Here’s an example:

A warrantor of an auto part, say a muffler, may intend the “lifetime” warranty to mean the life of the car. That means the warranty would extend to other owners of the vehicle.

That same warrantor may intend the “lifetime” warranty to extend only to the original purchaser of the muffler.

The warrantor may intend that the “lifetime” warranty last only as long as the original purchaser is alive.

See the confusion? That’s why consumers should ask manufacturers or retailers to spell out what’s included in any warranty before they buy a product.

In addition to confusing text, the FTC says advertisers play a huge part in people’s understanding of lifetime warranties.

“To avoid confusing consumers about the duration of a ‘lifetime’ warranty or guarantee, ads should tell consumers which ‘life’ measures the warranty’s duration. In that way, consumers will know which meaning of the term ‘lifetime’ you intend,” the FTC says on its website.

Here Are 10 Products With a Lifetime Warranty

Now let’s get into some of the products that come with a lifetime warranty after purchase. As we look at this list, one thing to note is that many warranty policies may differ around the world. This list pertains only to the United States.

1. Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Away (@away) on Oct 10, 2019 at 10:40am PDT



Away is a travel lifestyle retailer that specializes in luggage. The Away lifetime limited warranty extends only to the original purchaser of the luggage. If it was a gift, the warranty refers to the original recipient of it.

A copy of the receipt is required to use the warranty, which covers faulty zippers, cracks or breaks in the shell, fabric tears and more.

What it doesn’t cover is “cosmetic damage” like scratches, scuffs, dings and normal wear and tear. It also doesn’t cover resold Away products.

See the full list of exceptions here.

2. Big Green Egg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Green Egg (@biggreenegg) on Sep 29, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

The Big Green Egg is a ceramic cooker that has become popular for smoking and grilling. It has a limited lifetime warranty that covers the materials and workmanship of all ceramic components of the product.

The warranty covers only the original purchaser of the Big Green Egg and it must be purchased from an authorized dealer. See the other restrictions here.

3. Craftsman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craftsman (@craftsman) on Sep 20, 2019 at 8:23am PDT



Many laborers and contractors are big fans of Craftsman tools, and a big reason is the warranty.

“We will continue to stand behind every Craftsman product that was ever made,” the company says on its website. “Should you have a product that requires repair or replacement under warranty, simply return the product to the original place of purchase for repair or replacement. If you have questions or concerns, call us.”

Craftsman offers full lifetime warranties (“If the product fails to perform for any reason, we will replace it”) for the following:

Mechanical tools

Automotive tools (non-electric)

Hand tools

Its other tools and products have limited lifetime, 15-year, 10-year, seven-year, five-year, three-year, two-year, one-year or 90-day warranties.

Here’s a complete look at Craftman’s warranties.

4. Dewalt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEWALT POWER TOOLS (@dewalttough) on Sep 28, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

Dewalt is also a tool manufacturer with a generous guarantee, but it doesn’t cover tools that have been “improperly used, abused, altered or repaired.”

Here are the details:

Full lifetime warranty for mechanics tools : “If any Dewalt mechanics tool ever fails for any reason, Dewalt will replace it. No proof of purchase required,” the company says.

: “If any Dewalt mechanics tool ever fails for any reason, Dewalt will replace it. No proof of purchase required,” the company says. Limited lifetime warranty for hand tools: “Dewalt warrants this product to the original purchaser for its useful life (not to exceed one year for products with electrical or electronic components) against deficiencies in material and workmanship.”

“Dewalt warrants this product to the original purchaser for its useful life (not to exceed one year for products with electrical or electronic components) against deficiencies in material and workmanship.” Limited warranty for heavy duty industrial tools: For one year from the date of purchase, Dewalt will repair any defects due to faulty materials or workmanship free of charge.

For one year from the date of purchase, Dewalt will repair any defects due to faulty materials or workmanship free of charge. Seven-year limited liability warranty: Seven years from the date of purchase, any defects due to faulty workmanship or materials will be repaired for free.

Seven years from the date of purchase, any defects due to faulty workmanship or materials will be repaired for free. Three-year limited warranty: Most tools purchased on or after January 1, 2004 will be replaced for free if found defective due to faulty workmanship or materials. The tools also come with a one-year free service contract.

Most tools purchased on or after January 1, 2004 will be replaced for free if found defective due to faulty workmanship or materials. The tools also come with a one-year free service contract. “No break” guarantee: For many of its carbide masonry drill bits, the company says, “If your drill bit fails for any reason while the anchor wear mark is still visible on the product, Dewalt will replace it free of charge. Proof of purchase may be required.”

Additionally, the company has a 90-day guarantee covering defective footwear and a 30-day money back guarantee on all of its products with proof of receipt.

5. JanSport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JanSport Chile (@jansport_cl) on Oct 4, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

When it comes to backpacks, few brands have the name recognition of JanSport. But the popular nametag also makes messenger bags and tote bags — all with a hard-to-beat guarantee.

JanSport offers a lifetime warranty that says: “If your pack ever breaks down, simply return it to our warranty center. We’ll fix it or if we can’t, we’ll replace it.”

The warranty does not apply to JanSport apparel and is only for items purchased from authorized dealers.

6. Kobalt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobalt Tools (@kobalttools) on Oct 7, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT



All Kobalt tools made after May 1, 2016 come with some pretty generous warranty packages:

“Hassle-Free” lifetime guarantee: This “no questions asked” return or replace policy covers items like garage shelves, racks, utility knives, hammers, cabinets and accessories, the company says.

This “no questions asked” return or replace policy covers items like garage shelves, racks, utility knives, hammers, cabinets and accessories, the company says. Limited five-year guarantee: Things like truck boxes and jobsite storage are covered for five years from the date of purchase by the original purchaser.

Things like truck boxes and jobsite storage are covered for five years from the date of purchase by the original purchaser. Limited three-year guarantee : Tool chests, toolboxes, air tools and stationery compressors are covered for three years from the date of purchase by the original purchaser.

: Tool chests, toolboxes, air tools and stationery compressors are covered for three years from the date of purchase by the original purchaser. Limited one-year guarantee: Items like portable compressors and torque wrenches are covered for one year from the date of purchase by the original purchaser.

There’s also a five-year guarantee on tools and a three-year guarantee on batteries. Additionally, all 24-volt max tools come with a one-year “risk-free” 100% guarantee.

7. Osprey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osprey Packs (@ospreypacks) on Oct 9, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

The clothing company’s “All Mighty Guarantee” has this simple motto: Any reason. Any product. Any era.

Here’s what it says on Osprey’s website: “The All Mighty Guarantee is a functional repair policy that is in effect for the life of your Osprey product. We will make repairs at no cost to you to restore your Osprey product to a functional state, however, many times because of color fade or inventory limitations on fabric and replacement parts, colors will vary from the original.”

8. Red Oxx

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Oxx (@redoxx) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Red Oxx stands behind its products so much, that it has a no-questions asked “No Bull” Lifetime Warranty.

Here’s how Red Oxx so eloquently describes it:

“As time rolls a ceaseless course, only the genuine guarantee remains. The mountains will persist, the oceans are bound to endure and Red Oxx will continue to be rugged, reliable, and tough. To the depths of the Amazon basin to the peaks of the Himalayas, Red Oxx Manufacturing is infallible. Our products are guaranteed forever, be sure to include them in your will. Cheers, Jim Markel CEO.”

All they ask is that returned products be clean and free of debris. If not, they will bill you for a $25 cleaning fee!

9. Stanley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STANLEY Tools, North America (@stanleytools) on Oct 12, 2019 at 5:53am PDT



Stanley tools also come with a warranty package that covers a variety of items. The warranties generally don’t apply to items that have been improperly used, abused, altered or repaired.

Here are the details:

Full lifetime warranty for mechanics tools: “If any Stanley mechanics tool ever fails for any reason, Stanley will replace it. No proof of purchase required,” the company says.

The following Stanley products have limited lifetime warranties:

Hand tools

Tape measures

Landscaping and garden tools

An array of items, from lasers to flashlights and battery chargers, have two- and one-year limited warranties.

10. The North Face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The North Face (@thenorthface) on Oct 11, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

The North Face is a clothing company with a lifetime warranty that covers all branded products purchased by the original owner for the life of the product.

The company says: “If the product fails due to defective materials or workmanship, North Face we will repair it without charge, or replace it, at our discretion.”

What’s not covered are footwear and products branded as “The North Face Renewed.” These have a one-year warranty.

Do you have a product that has lasted for years? Let us know in the comments below or on Clark’s Facebook page.

