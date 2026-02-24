Up to 3 inches of snow could fall overnight

PITTSBURGH — Cold weather continues through the day. Highs will be around freezing, but wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s.

The active winter weather pattern continues tonight with another quick round of snow overnight into Wednesday morning. Watch for slippery and snow-covered roads into the Wednesday morning commute.

Most of the area will see one to three inches of snow, with more possible in the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas near I-80 and the mountains for tonight and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be windy with gusts over 30 mph, and higher gusts around 45 mph are expected in the ridges and mountains.

The next system may slide by just south of the viewing area on Thursday, with the chance of rain and snow showers in the area.

Friday will be calm and chilly, but temperatures turn warmer into Saturday, briefly, before colder air moves back in on Sunday.

