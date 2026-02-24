Breeze Airways announces new nonstop service between Pittsburgh and popular beach destination

PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways announced new nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Myrtle Beach, S.C., beginning July 3, 2026.

The new route will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

One-way fares for the direct flights will start at $39. The service connects Pittsburgh International Airport to one of the most popular summer vacation spots in the region.

The airline, which specializes in connecting underserved markets with affordable direct flights, currently operates a fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft. This expansion follows the carrier’s recent industry recognition for innovation and passenger experience.

Myrtle Beach is one of the most visited beach destinations on the East Coast. David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said the route was designed to simplify travel for those in the Pittsburgh area.

“We are excited to now offer Myrtle Beach as a destination for our Pittsburgh Guests,” Neeleman said. “This new nonstop gives travelers an easy and affordable way to enjoy one of the East Coast’s most popular beach destinations.”

The addition of this route brings the total number of destinations served by Breeze from Pittsburgh International Airport to 15.

The carrier provides specific passenger amenities, including high-speed onboard WiFi and preferred seating options. The airline also offers free family seating and does not charge fees for changing or canceling reservations.

