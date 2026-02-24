Arrest warrant issued for former Denny’s employee accused of exposing himself to customers

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police are looking for a former Denny’s employee who was fired after reports of indecent exposure.

“I’ll never eat there again. I promise you that,” one person said.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is diving into court paperwork to learn more about the incident that left one customer rushing out the door and to her car.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for her report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group