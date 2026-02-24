Primanti Bros. closes 3 locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio

Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. confirmed it will be closing three locations: Two in Pennsylvania and one in Ohio.

The restaurant said it has decided to close its Camp Hill, Lancaster and Boardman locations following a “detailed review” of its portfolio.

"This is not a decision we take lightly. While we are adjusting our overall footprint to best meet demand, our commitment to both loyal customers in these areas and the iconic sandwiches we’ve been serving for almost a century remain unchanged. We will continue to operate nearby restaurants in both markets," the restaurant said in a statement sent to Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group