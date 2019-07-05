  • Want to work from home? Williams-Sonoma is hiring

    By: Craig Johnson

    Want to work from home? Williams-Sonoma is hiring

    Williams-Sonoma, the home furnishings and gourmet cookware specialty store, is hiring right now for customer service associates in several cities.

    All of these are work-from-home jobs. The retailer is known to go on hiring sprees from time to time and Clark.com loves to spread the word about remote jobs.

    The company is hiring “Customer Service Agents” who happen to live in the same states as one of their Customer Care Centers.

    As a Customer Care Agent, you’ll take calls to assist people with placing orders, making returns, scheduling deliveries and more, according to the job description.

    You can expect to communicate with customers via phone, email and live chat to help them with whatever they need. The job posting also says that you’ll get growth/promotional opportunities as well as a 40% discount on most merchandise.

    Here are details about the pay and benefits for this position:

    • $12/hour
    • Paid training from home
    • Fun contests, rewards and recognition programs

    You’ll need to have a computer/PC/Mac with compatible OS, a computer USB headset with microphone and a minimum internet upload speed of 6 Mbps and 10 Mbps of download speed before training.

    Here are some available openings on Williams-Sonoma’s website:

    Seasonal Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in Atlanta Atlanta, GA
    Seasonal Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in Dallas! The Colony, TX
    Seasonal Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in Las Vegas! Las Vegas, NV
    Seasonal Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in Raleigh! Raleigh, NC
    Seasonal Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in Miami! Miami, FL

    If you need to work from home only during a certain time, Williams-Sonoma also has night shifts available on the customer service team. Learn more about this position and apply now on Williams-Sonoma’s website!

