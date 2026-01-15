Man accused of shooting ex-wife’s new partner outside busy Westmoreland County shopping center

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Steven Heald is now behind bars, and the man he shot, Josh Logan, is being treated at a hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police said Logan is lucky to be alive, thanks to the quick action of a nurse who was going into the gym.

“Without having a person with some expertise there immediately and all of the people that were trying to stop the bleeding and do the things to try and help keep Mr. Logan alive, there is a high aptitude that he would not have survived,” Trooper Steve Limani said.

Heald, of Connersville, is now behind bars, accused of shooting Logan three times in the Planet Fitness parking lot in East Huntingdon Township. Investigators said he didn’t stop after firing the shots.

“He didn’t stop then. He stood over top of him and struck him several times, then walked away and got into his vehicle and drove to the Connellsville area,” Trooper Limani said.

Police said Heald walked away and calmly drove out of the parking lot before turning himself in to Connellsville police.

“Mr. Heald and Mr. Logan had had several conversations in the past, whether it be through text or in person,” Trooper Limani said. “Never had a violent act between the two of them, and it was known that Mr. Logan was in a relationship with Heald’s estranged wife.”

Heald is now charged with attempted homicide, stalking and assault. He’s being held at the Westmoreland County Jail.

Trooper Limani said this is the second shooting in 14 days by an ex-husband towards their wife’s new partner.

Channel 11 previously told you about Robert Naugle Jr., who is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing James Thomas in Hempfield on New Year’s Eve.

“There’s other ways to go around and overcome a relationship struggle than to try and take a violent act out on another person,” Trooper Limani said. “I can’t believe it happened again in our county.”

Logan is expected to make a full recovery.

