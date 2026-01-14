Local man offers to buy 6-year-old girl from her mother, police say

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A months-long investigation led to the arrest of Theodore Magee after he allegedly wanted to buy a 6-year-old girl.

Court documents describe Magee, 44, as a friend of the girl’s family. But in April, the child’s mother told police that Magee assaulted her daughter in his home on Gene Drive in Allegheny Township, and also expressed interest in buying her.

Magee had shown officers messages and videos on his cell phone, where he referred to the victim as his girlfriend, according to police.

Coming up at 6 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Lauren Talotta dives into Magee’s lengthy criminal history, and shares what Magee allegedly offered the girl’s mother in exchange for her daughter.

