7-year-old dies days after being shot while playing with gun inside Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — A child who police said was shot while playing with a gun inside a Pittsburgh home has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Kruz Bailey-Baker, 7, died at the hospital on Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Kirkbride Street in the city’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood around 9:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers got on scene, they spoke with a 9-year-old child who said he and his 7-year-old brother were playing with a gun in the basement. The gun went off while the children were handling it, shooting the 7-year-old in the head.

It wasn’t exactly clear how the gun went off, but public safety officials said the investigation showed the 9-year-old accidentally shot the 7-year-old, as the 9-year-old told police that the gun was in his possession at the time of the incident.

The 7-year-old was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and taken immediately into surgery, where he later died.

No adults were home at the time of the shooting. Police said an adult who lives in the home had recently left for work.

The 9-year-old and a 16-year-old boy, who was also in the home at the time, were taken into custody for questioning.

At this point, no charges are pending. Police over the weekend said that could change as the investigation unfolds.

