Just announced: Sprint offers $25 unlimited plan to new customers

    By: Mike Timmermann

    Updated:

    Sprint’s Unlimited Kickstart is back with a $25 per month unlimited plan!

    For a limited time, customers who switch to Sprint and bring their phone or buy a new one outright at full price are eligible for the deal, which starts Friday, August 24.

    Sprint offers $25/month unlimited wireless plan 

    Here are the details: You get unlimited data, talk and text with streaming video in DVD quality for $25 per month per line with AutoPay. Taxes and fees are extra.

    This deal doesn’t include bells and whistles like Hulu, which comes with its regular-priced unlimited plan.

    According to a news release announcing the flash sale, this offer is NOT available in stores. You can sign up online at  www.sprint.com/kickstart starting August 24.

    Sprint previously offered a $15 a month unlimited plan for a week in June.

    Although $25 a month is $10 more than the previous promotion, it’s still the cheapest unlimited wireless plan from one of the Big 4 wireless providers. See our comparison here.

