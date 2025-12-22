Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf swipes at fan during game

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf had an altercation with a fan during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

While the Steelers were on defense, Metcalf got into it with a fan in the front row. Metcalf grabbed the fan and swiped at him. It’s unclear if he made contact with the fan or not. Metcalf had the fan pulled down by his fake blue hair.

Tracy Wolfson of CBS reported that the fan was holding a Metcalf jersey. Metcalf went over and the fan said something, and that’s when Metcalf got into the altercation.

The league most likely will take action against Metcalf. He’ll receive a significant fine, maybe even a suspension for a game.

