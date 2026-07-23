Enterprise software is ever-evolving, and it is important to understand the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on this unique type of programming. Some of the key functions of AI in enterprise software include providing more comprehensive customer support, freeing up employees from automated tasks, and providing superior analytics to businesses.

According to an article published by LinkedIn, approximately 78% of today's businesses use AI in some form. While generative AI seemed like a gimmicky tool when ChatGPT burst onto the scene in 2022, it is now a powerful force that is rapidly changing how companies function, including those that rely on enterprise software solutions.

What Is an Example of Enterprise Software?

Enterprise software has a broad definition because it can apply to almost any business. Ultimately, the main goal of enterprise software is to simplify business operations and provide necessary support to keep operations running smoothly.

What Are the Four Major Types of Enterprise Applications?

While the term "enterprise software" is an umbrella for all types of software that provide necessary business functions, enterprise software falls into four main categories.

1. Customer Relationship Management

Customer relationships can be incredibly complex, so enterprise software aims to take that load off of the business. Some of the key aspects of customer relationship management include:

Guiding customers through the sales pipeline

Managing client correspondence

Tracking the impact of marketing and advertising campaigns

Evaluating which services the company can add to existing customer packages or bundles

Determining the impact of customer outreach methods, such as emails or phone calls

2. Human Capital Management

Human capital management allows companies to take complex human emotions out of HR. It essentially helps human resources professionals with every aspect of employee management, including:

Onboarding and offboarding

Payroll

Performance reviews

Benefit plans

Continuing education

Recruitment

When enterprise software takes care of the day-to-day paperwork and does the heavy lifting through automated processes, human resources professionals can then devote their attention and resources to issues that require a human expert for resolution.

3. Supply Chain Management

As the economy expands globally, companies from all over the world are becoming more and more interconnected. While this has many benefits, it can also complicate supply chains, requiring the use of enterprise software for smooth management.

Supply chain management software can help professionals determine demand, so they do not over-order or spend too much on inventory. It also provides insight into real-time data, allowing companies to make quick decisions that can save time and money in the long run.

4. Enterprise Resource Planning

Perhaps the most prevalent use of enterprise software is enterprise resource planning (ERP), which controls all of the internal business processes. Some of these processes include:

Accounting and finance

Human resources

Reports and analytics

Automating business processes

Managing inherent risks

Staying compliant with laws and regulations

Enterprise Software and AI in Business

What is the difference between regular enterprise software systems and those that integrate AI? While traditional enterprise software has already proved revolutionary for many businesses, the introduction of AI can help a company reach its goals more easily, especially with solutions such as Salesforce Agentforce Consulting.

Better, More Comprehensive Customer Support

Using AI chatbots or phone agents, rather than individual customer service professionals, can free up time and resources to devote to other tasks. Additionally, AI agents can ask insightful questions and lead users to pages that may answer their questions, preventing the need for human interaction.

You may also be able to program your AI chatbot to escalate issues to a real human when necessary. If a problem is too complex for the AI chatbot to answer, a professional will be able to take over the conversation and assist the customer themselves.

Further Understand Analytics and Statistics

While enterprise software provides amazing statistics and analytics, unpacking the numbers can be a daunting task. AI can analyze the figures and break down extensive information into digestible summaries. Rather than weeding through tons of charts and graphs, higher-up executives will still be able to get the highlights and understand the health of the company.

Automate Repetitive Tasks

Repetitive tasks are a huge waste of time and energy, as well as financial resources. Automating repetitive tasks with AI allows employees and management to use their creativity and expertise in other areas, improving the company without having to deal with monotonous work.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Future of Enterprise Tech?

The future of enterprise technology is highly predicted to revolve around AI. As AI models improve, they will be better able to assist with enterprise technology and take over more operations that were previously managed by humans.

While bundling software has become the standard over the past few years, the rise of AI may actually lead to an "unbundling" process. Rather than having all company software under the same umbrella, it may be easier to split it up into different functions that talk to each other, all powered by AI.

Additionally, enterprise technology, especially the newest innovations, can be difficult for smaller or cash-strapped companies to afford. Rather than companies paying per user or per seat for software access, software providers may shift to a value-based subscription model that puts less pressure on customers to purchase enough licenses and focuses more on the value the software delivers.

Can AI Completely Replace Enterprise Software?

As of today, no. While AI continues to advance at an exponential rate, it still cannot replace some essential functions of enterprise software.

Whether a business relies more or less on AI for its enterprise software solutions depends on:

Its budget

The type of software it needs

Its customer base

Some businesses, for instance, market their product based on human interaction and superior customer service. Therefore, it may be detrimental for them to switch to AI customer service bots, for instance, when their customers are accustomed to talking with real human experts.

The Enterprise Software Evolution

Enterprise software is a staple in today's business environment, and the rise of artificial intelligence will only improve it. With this guide, you can determine the best enterprise software solution for your company and whether it is time to integrate AI into your software.

Are you searching for the latest tech innovations and trends? Take a look around our website or subscribe to our newsletter for updates within the field.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.