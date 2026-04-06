If you wish to go to school after your military service, you should search for a veteran-friendly school and enquire about military service academic credit beforehand.

There are 15.8 million military veterans in the United States, according to the Census, which represents 6.1% of the civilian population. One of the most important members of the US population, it can be daunting for a military veteran to figure out how to spend their life after leaving the force.

Some of them might be considering getting a university education after their military experience, and wonder if their military service would count as an academic credit. The answer is often yes; however, it does depend on some factors.

Understanding Credit for Prior Learning

Everyone knows that learning and education aren't just about academics. Book smarts are just one of the ways people accumulate knowledge in their lifetime.

Skills gained through military service can translate into academic credit through what's known as "credit for prior learning." Some of these skills are:

Leadership

Technical training

Logistics

Healthcare

The great thing about this is that you won't have to start from scratch once you finish your military service and wish to enter civilian life. There's only so much you can do as a military veteran without a university or college degree, especially in today's world.

This also means that you can reduce the amount of time it takes for you to finish the degree and the cost of completing it. Both of these savings will work well in your favor as you are probably going to go into the program as a mature student.

How Military Service Academic Credit Works

One of the primary tools used to evaluate military service is the Joint Services Transcript (JST). You might have heard about it when speaking to a university counselor.

Organizations like the American Council on Education (ACE) play a key role in this process by recommending how military training can translate into college credit. While these recommendations are widely respected, each college ultimately decides how many credits to accept.

You can speak to your VA rep and enquire about the JST and how you can start applying to university as soon as you finish your service. The more time and money you can save on your degree, the better off you will be in the long run.

No need to be one of the many students who are running around with thousands in school debt. You've already sacrificed enough.

Types of Credits You May Receive

Military service can be applied in many ways when transferring to a university degree or program:

General education credits: Some training may fulfill basic requirements such as communication, math, or social sciences.

Some training may fulfill basic requirements such as communication, math, or social sciences. Elective credits: Even if the experience doesn't align directly with a major, it may still count toward overall credit requirements.

Even if the experience doesn't align directly with a major, it may still count toward overall credit requirements. Major-specific credits: In certain cases, military training closely matches coursework within a specific field, such as engineering, healthcare, or information technology.

The best thing would be for you to speak to the specific college program you are interested in and ask them about transferring military experience over to academic credit. Also, it would be better if your chosen field of study matches up with military experience as closely as possible. That would result in more academic credits transferred.

Choosing a Veteran-Friendly School

Not every academic program out there or school is welcoming to military experience academic credit. College credit for the military varies from school to school.

Once you decide which field you wish to go into, you will want to do some research on the colleges and universities that offer that field of study.

When researching schools, look for those with dedicated veterans' services, flexible credit policies, and advisors who understand military backgrounds.

Many colleges also participate in programs that support veterans, such as the Yellow Ribbon Program, which helps cover tuition costs that exceed standard benefits. One great example of a veteran-friendly school is the University of Maryland Global Campus, which has myriad academic programs for military service members.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Any Veteran Education Benefits to Consider?

Thankfully, there are also many educational benefits available for veterans, which can help them pay for tuition, housing, and other expenses. Programs like the Post-9/11 GI Bill are something to look into if you feel like you can't afford to pay for school on your own.

You can also get student loans from financial institutions if you wish to go to school and don't have enough in savings. Don't forget to ask your friends and family if they would be willing to support you in this journey to getting an education after serving the country.

Don't let the lack of funds be a barrier to getting an education.

What Are Some Challenges for Veterans Looking to Go Back to School?

As with everything related to education, there can be limitations to the credits you receive as a veteran. Your military experience might count for some credits, but not enough, and you might still have to spend a full three or four years in the program to complete it.

Additionally, highly specialized military roles may not always align neatly with academic programs.

It's very important to be aware of all these limitations before you start researching further education as a veteran. Let your skills of persistence and discipline guide you and ensure that you keep at it even when doors keep closing in your face.

An education is crucial in today's world to get a great job, so don't let some nos hold you back. Use your college credit for military experience to your benefit.

Use Your Military Experience to Your Advantage

You have served the country and sacrificed so much already. It's time for you to reap some benefits from your military experience and receive some academic credit for it in a suitable field of study.

The key is to research thoroughly, choose the right school, and take advantage of all available resources.

Please read through related articles on our website and stay informed on a wide variety of topics.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.