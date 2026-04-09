State police ask for help identifying suspect in fight at Westmoreland County pub

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fight at a Westmoreland County pub.

Police say the fight happened around 10:20 p.m. March 10 on the sidewalk outside Jiggers Pub, 5835 Washington Avenue, Export.

The suspect was wearing a red T-shirt, a backward black ball cap and black sweatpants. He has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Police say the victim had teeth broken in the fight, but was not hospitalized.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PSP Kiski Station at 724-697-5780.

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