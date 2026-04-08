Person flown to hospital after crash on Turnpike in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A person is injured after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the crash happened on the eastbound side of the Turnpike near mile marker 75.4 in New Stanton.

One person was flown to a hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group