Chronic migraines are an unseen disability, as their primary neurological symptoms can be severe and disabling yet not outwardly visible to others. A person who gets migraines every day or multiple times a month can experience intense head pain, visual disturbances, cognitive fatigue, and nausea, all of which are signs that can be invisible to non-sufferers.

Making matters worse is how prevalent migraines are. An article published by the American Headache Society states that over 40 million people in the U.S. live with migraines and headache disorders.

Are Migraines a Brain Condition?

Yes. Migraines are a complex neurological and brain condition involving more than bad headaches. The headaches themselves are often recurring, meaning they come back.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) also explains that current research indicates that migraine-associated head pain occurs when the following components in the brain don't work properly:

Nerve signals

Brain chemicals

Blood vessels

How Are Chronic Migraines an Invisible Disability?

Chronic migraines are an invisible disability since those who don't experience them may be unaware of how painful and unpredictable the headaches are. Not only are they severe; they can also last for several hours. Some may get daily headaches, while others get them multiple times a month.

As explained by the International Classification of Headache Disorders, chronic migraines are headaches that occur at least 15 days per month, of which eight days have the features of a migraine headache.

Another factor that makes chronic migraines an invisible disability is that their symptoms can be disabling. Severe head pain aside, they can also give rise to:

Overloaded senses, such as extreme, painful sensitivity to light (photophobia), smells (hyperosmia), or sound (phonophobia)

Digestive distress, including frequent or recurrent nausea and vomiting

Neurological problems like dizziness, visual auras, confusion, and vertigo

Just as crucial to note is that some people who experience chronic migraines may have multiple symptoms without the headache. Individuals who get vestibular migraines, for instance, may get repetitive spells of:

Vertigo (dizziness or spinning)

Motion sensitivity

Balance problems

Given all those symptoms, it should come as no surprise that chronic migraines can make someone unable to function normally during an episode. The onset of symptoms can also be sudden, making daily personal and work or school life challenging.

What Are the Latest Treatment Options for Chronic Migraines?

Scientists and medical professionals have yet to find a permanent cure for chronic migraine.

The good news is that, even if there's no cure yet, effective migraine treatments exist, providing much-needed head pain relief and easing other debilitating, even disabling symptoms. Some are preventive, while others are for ongoing episodes.

Targeted Preventive Treatment Options

Targeted medication is among the latest preventive treatment options for chronic migraines. The medicines "target" specific chemicals and processes in the body known to trigger, cause, or exacerbate migraine attacks. Examples include:

Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies, lab-made preventive medications that reduce the severity and frequency of migraine events

Botox injections, designed to block pain chemicals

Oral gepants, which are small-molecule oral pills that help stop or prevent migraine pain

As for condition-specific options, there's vestibular therapy, regarded as one of the best vestibular migraine treatment methods today. It involves specialized physical therapy aimed at reducing dizziness and improving balance.

Acute and Rescue Treatment Options

Acute and rescue treatments for chronic migraines are medicines taken as soon as a migraine attack happens or while it's in progress. Their primary goal is to help stop pain and ease other symptoms, such as light sensitivity and nausea.

One of the latest additions to acute migraine treatment options is Zavzpret® (zavegepant), which the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approved in 2023. It's a fast-acting nasal spray designed to provide pain relief, particularly to people unable to take oral medications due to vomiting or nausea.

Recent innovations in medication delivery approaches are also helping people who experience migraines get relief faster than before. There's the FDA-approved nasal powder delivery device, Atsumi (STS101), for instance. Another is the subcutaneous autoinjector Brekiya (also FDA-approved).

Lifestyle Modifications

Lifestyle modifications aren't "new" treatment options for chronic migraines, but they can still benefit people who get these bad headaches by helping reduce attack frequency and severity.

Following a regular sleep schedule and implementing stress management techniques, for instance, can help stabilize the nervous system. A more stable nervous system, in turn, can become less sensitive to migraine triggers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Migraine Triggers?

Migraine triggers differ from one person to another, but in many cases, stress is a contributing factor. It can act as a "spark," prompting changes in brain chemicals, muscle tension, and how the brain and nervous system process pain.

Unhealthy sleep habits or sudden changes to sleeping patterns can also be a migraine trigger. They can disrupt the body's internal clock, impacting pain control centers and brain chemicals. Poor sleep can also increase stress levels, potentially setting off recurrent headaches.

Dehydration is another trigger for many people who deal with chronic migraines. It can even cause headaches in individuals who don't experience regular migraines.

The primary reasons are that dehydration can:

Cause brain shrinkage

Create electrolyte imbalances

Lower blood volume

All these can lead to reduced oxygen flow and pain receptors becoming activated, even hypersensitive.

Are There People More Likely To Get Chronic Migraines Than Others?

Yes.

Some people tend to have higher risks of experiencing chronic migraines due to genetics. The specific connection between migraines and genetics, however, isn't fully understood yet.

Another risk factor is being female. The Migraine Trust notes that there's a link between migraine and fluctuations or changes in hormone levels, particularly estrogen, which is one of the primary reasons it's more common in women than in men.

As a key female sex hormone, estrogen levels are naturally higher in women.

Get Relief From Chronic Migraines

Just because chronic migraines are an invisible disability doesn't mean people who experience them should suffer in silence. Help is available, and thanks to research breakthroughs and recent medication innovations, individuals who get really bad, even daily headaches now have more effective treatment options to choose from.

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