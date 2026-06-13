As a homeowner, you can verify contractor credentials to get the strongest assurance before signing any remodeling contract. A current license, active insurance, and awards from a named industry group confirm your contractor meets actual state standards.

According to a JW Surety Bonds study of around 1,000 Americans, roughly one in 10 homeowners has been scammed by a contractor, losing an average of $2,426 per incident. Recovering that money once a contractor disappears is rarely fast or guaranteed.

The cost increases further once you factor in the cost of tearing out and redoing sloppy work. Many homeowners are scammed through trusting friendly pitches.

Confirming these credentials before any payment is made gives you something concrete to stand on.

Online reviews can be gamed, and referrals only go so far. Contractor credentials offer the verifiable proof homeowners need before signing a remodel contract.

What Counts as Real Contractor Credentials?

A credential is something a third party issues and can be confirmed later. Not every claim a contractor makes is a credential. A licensed contractor should meet your state and local requirements to do the work legally.

A general contractor manages the whole project, including subcontractors, permits, and inspections. They should have contractor insurance that protects them when something goes wrong.

Different states have varying requirements. Some states license nearly every trade, while others only register home improvement contractors or leave that choice to the county.

As a homeowner, you should also have a surety bond, which helps you recover your money if the contractor fails to finish the work or breaches the contract. This is not common in every state, but it provides a real safety net.

Additionally, you may need to confirm their workers' compensation coverage and manufacturer certifications for specialty work. Each of these contractor credentials traces back to the body that issued it, which is the entire point.

How to Verify a Contractor Before You Sign

You can save yourself from costly mistakes in under five minutes by just verifying your contractor. Ask for their license number and look it up on your state licensing board's website.

Confirm that their status reads active, and it covers your type of project. Next, ask for a certificate and then call their insurer directly to confirm the policy is current. A legitimate contractor hands these over without any fuss.

Permits belong on this list as well. A trustworthy contractor pulls the required permits and schedules inspections rather than asking you to handle it.

Anyone who suggests skipping permits to save time is cutting a corner that can trouble you at resale.

Watch how a contractor reacts to these requests; it tells you a lot. Hesitation, excuses, or pressure to skip the paperwork is the clearest warning sign there is.

Do Industry Awards and Certifications Matter?

Aside from a license, industry awards, and certifications, such as these CMK Construction awards, add an extra layer of credibility to a contractor.

These come from organizations and peers that judge work against a set standard. These types of outside reviews are hard to fake.

A report from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry states that its certified professionals must demonstrate years of experience, pass an exam, and adhere to a code of ethics. An award from a group like that signals real vetting, not a slogan.

Contractors who pursue certifications tend to invest in training, follow current codes, and stick around to stand behind their work. That stability is what you want on a project that runs for weeks.

Be wary of ambiguous claims, though. "Award-winning" means little if a contractor will not say which award, who granted it, or when. A credential you cannot trace is just another marketing line.

A credible award or certification usually shows you:

The organization that granted it

The year it was earned

The skill or category it recognizes

A way to confirm it on your own

Recognition you can trace tells you far more than a wall of five-star ratings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens if You Hire an Unlicensed Contractor?

If an unlicensed contractor damages your home or walks off mid-project, your options for getting money back shrink fast. Many courts and licensing boards limit what a homeowner can recover when the contractor was never licensed.

Your local building department can also refuse to permit or inspect the work, which can stall or undo it.

Does Contractor Insurance Protect You if a Worker Gets Hurt?

Yes, and that protection is one of the main reasons it belongs on your checklist. Workers' compensation coverage means the contractor's insurer, rather than you, is responsible when a worker is injured on your property.

General liability works the same way for accidental damage, so a broken pipe or a cracked floor falls under their policy rather than your wallet.

How Often Should You Recheck a Contractor's Credentials?

Licenses and insurance policies both expire, so a single check at the start is not enough over the years. Confirm that the license is active and the coverage is current right before each new project, even with a contractor you have hired and liked before.

A quiet lapse can leave you exposed at the worst possible moment, with no warning at all.

Do You Still Need to Check Credentials for a Small Job?

Often, yes, because many states tie their licensing and permit rules to the size and cost of the work. Some require a license for any job over a few hundred dollars, and even minor structural changes can need a permit and inspection.

Skipping the check because a job feels small is how a surprising number of homeowner headaches begin.

Make Credentials Your First Filter

Reviews and referrals have their place, but contractor credentials are part of the decision you can actually verify. A license proves the work is legal, insurance protects your home and finances, and a real award shows recognition from outside.

Together, they turn a leap of faith into an informed choice.

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