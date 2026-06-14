Elizabeth man to spend over 2 years in prison for making antisemitic threats against public official

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania man will spend more than two years in prison following a conviction for making threats to injure a local public official and making false statements to government agents.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that a judge sentenced Edward Owens, 30, of Elizabeth, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

United States AttorneyTroy Rivetti said the sentencing sends two messages.

“First, it reaffirms that our community remains stronger than hate. Time and again, the people of this district have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to unity, resilience, safety, and dignity for all,” he said. “Second, it again shows that our office and our law enforcement partners at every level will continue to work side by side to ensure that individuals who commit crimes driven by hate—who harm, threaten, or attempt to intimidate others because of who they are—will be held accountable to the fullest extent of federal law.”

Owens pleaded guilty back in January. Prosecutors say he sent a threatening and antisemitic text message to a local public official in May 2025. It read in part, “Be afraid. Go back to Israel or better yet, exterminate yourself and save us the trouble. 109 countries for a reason.”

Officials say the phrase “109 countries” is an antisemitic assertion that Jews have been expelled from 109 different countries. It’s used by antisemites to call for the expulsion of Jews from other countries.

Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Fischer noted that the defendant’s threat “created real fear and trepidation” for the victim and “caused the victim to have to change their way of living.”

Prosecutors also say Owens made false statements about his firearms. He reportedly told FBI agents that his firearms were in the custody of his mother, that he didn’t know where they were and that he didn’t have access to them. Two of the weapons were later found in the vehicle he drove right before making the false statements to FBI agents.

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