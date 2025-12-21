If your home can benefit from a refresh, it's time to consider interior design trends for 2026, which include a shifting focus from the minimalist to the expressive and creative. Warmth, texture, and the feel of being "lived-in" are also making the rounds.

Longevity is another top priority, which makes sense, given that everything is now more expensive, including labor and materials that go into interior decorations. As NerdWallet explains, the prices of goods and services, on average, are about 26% higher than before the pandemic.

By investing in the right modern interior styles that blend cutting-edge home aesthetics with longevity and function, your 2026 design ideas will be relevant for many years to come.

What Are the Interior Colors for 2026?

With longevity in many designers' minds, you can expect nature-inspired, earthy tones to remain a preferred choice for 2026 interior colors. They've always endured amidst fleeting color-based home decor trends (think bright pastels and neons), given their deep roots in human biology and psychology.

From the blues of water to the greens of foliage and the browns of the earth, these colors tend to evoke feelings of calmness, tranquility, and safety.

What Is the 70/30 Rule in Interior Design?

The 70/30 rule in interior design, which is more of a flexible guideline than a strict rule, recommends assigning a dominant color palette or style to 70% of a room. You can then reserve the remaining 30% for contrasting accents or textures or items that inject personality into the space.

The guideline is still among the most relevant interior design trends for 2026, as its primary goal is to provide structure for visual harmony.

Visual harmony, which refers to the pleasant arrangement of elements, never goes out of style.

What Are the Overall Interior Design Trends for 2026?

Going into 2026, interior design trends will share a common theme, which is to move away from stark minimalism and focus on expressive, creative elements. Investments in long-lasting materials, smart integrations, and aging-in-place features will also be relevant not just in 2026 but in the many years to come.

Expressiveness and Creativity

Minimalism, an art and design philosophy that focuses on simplicity, clean lines, and functionality, will never truly be out. However, expressive, creative designs that are more colorful and vibrant will make their way into homes, primarily as living room inspirations, as they make spaces feel more inviting and lived-in.

Since expressiveness and creativity vary from one individual to another, it can make your home look and feel truly yours. You can, for instance, experiment with colors, textures, and unique finds (think vintage pieces or personalized crafts).

Longevity and Sustainability

According to the latest data from the U.S. EPA (October 2025 update), in 2018 alone, Americans generated about 12.1 million tons of furniture and furnishings as municipal solid waste (MSW). They also generated 3.4 million tons of carpets and rugs in MSW. Unfortunately, a significant portion of this waste ended up in landfills.

With the increasing awareness about how landfills affect human health and the environment, more designers are moving from disposable "novelty" to longevity and sustainability.

If you'd like to do your part and take a step closer to becoming eco-conscious, opt for interior design elements classified as durable goods.

An excellent example is solid wood furniture made of wood, either reclaimed or from sustainably managed forests. Bamboo and cork are ideal choices that are much better than plastic or particleboard.

As for new textiles, opt for materials like organic cotton, hemp, and linen. Rugs and upholstery made of these materials last longer.

While the above durable goods often cost more upfront than their "disposable" novelty counterparts, their longer-lasting life means you can enjoy them for much longer.

Besides, there are ways to make paying for these investments easier, such as by taking advantage of a "buy now, pay later" scheme. Reputable stores offer these, with some even having 0% interest installment plans, as noted by West Rowe.

Smart Integrations

Modern interior design is increasingly integrating innovative, intelligent technology as part of its core. Smart lighting tech, for instance, not only enhances ambience and visibility but also saves energy and money.

You can also find aesthetic automated window coverings, such as blinds and shutters, that can operate on their own once you've set their schedules. They can open and close without additional input during these times, like during sunrise and sunset.

Some window blinds and shutters even feature solar capabilities. They use the sun's power as the source of their motor's energy.

Aging-in-Place Features

According to AARP, about 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day. Whether it's you or a loved one who's reaching this milestone, it's smart to consider adapting your home and making it more older-adult-friendly by investing in aging-in-place features.

Better lighting, for one, helps improve not just the aesthetics of a space but also its visibility. Curbless showers and lever handles (instead of doorknobs) are other examples.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Interior Design Affect Home Values?

Yes.

A carefully planned, well-implemented interior design can improve your home's value by making it more functional, aesthetically pleasing, and memorable. It enhances appeal and makes for a good first impression, instantly creating a positive vibe.

Improved functionality, such as through smart integrations and aging-in-place features, also raises your home's perceived worth, as it makes the property more usable.

Can You Redecorate on a Budget?

Yes. If you have a tight budget, you can still change your interior design for the better by focusing on low-cost yet high-impact elements, such as lighting. Opting for LED lights, the most energy-efficient option available today, is one example.

Another strategy is to start with a fresh coat of paint, which is not only inexpensive but can have a dramatic effect on the look and vibe of a room. You can also get new textiles (the sustainable ones) as throw pillow covers or area rugs if you have a limited budget that can't accommodate new carpets or upholstery.

Keep These Interior Design Trends for 2026 in Mind

From expressiveness to longevity, sustainability, innovativeness, and aging-in-place features, these are some of the key interior design trends for 2026 and beyond. Consider them your go-to inspiration if you're planning to give your home a much-needed redecoration.

