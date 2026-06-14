Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in Swissvale, police say

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A man drove himself to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Swissvale, police say.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2400 block of South Braddock Avenue at 4:33 p.m.

First responders arrived and spoke with the alleged shooter, who stayed on scene. They also recovered two guns.

A man was reportedly shot once in the shoulder and drove himself to a local hospital. His condition is stable.

Preliminary information shows another man and a juvenile male were in an argument on the street when the victim approached and interjected, according to detectives.

The man in the argument then allegedly shot the other man.

The adults involved have been identified, and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will determine charges, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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