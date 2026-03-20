Most homes built before 1980 contain asbestos-containing materials, and asbestos removal is rarely required across the entire property before renovation begins. What is required in most jurisdictions is professional testing and the targeted removal of any materials your project will disturb.

According to the Mesothelioma Guide, asbestos-containing materials are present in an estimated 48.2% of homes across Pittsburgh. That number tends to surprise homeowners who assume asbestos was phased out long ago. What surprises them more is discovering it mid-renovation after walls have already come down and dust has already spread.

A planned kitchen remodel or bathroom update can quickly turn into a health emergency and a costly project shutdown, all because testing was skipped at the start. This article walks you through exactly what to check, when removal applies, and how to keep your project and your household safe from start to finish.

Where Is Asbestos Most Commonly Found in Older Homes?

Asbestos risks in homes are actually quite widespread in properties built before 1980. Contractors used asbestos in a surprising range of building materials, so the mineral could be hiding in more places than most homeowners expect.

Some of the most common locations where asbestos turns up include:

Popcorn or textured ceilings applied before 1980

Vinyl floor tiles and the adhesive used to bond them

Pipe and duct insulation in basements and utility areas

Drywall joint compound and plaster used throughout interior walls

Roof shingles and cement siding on the exterior of the home

The material tends to be harmless when left undisturbed, yet any renovation that cuts, sands, or breaks these materials can release fibers into the air.

Do You Legally Need Asbestos Removal Before Renovating?

The legal answer varies by state and the type of work you plan to do. Most jurisdictions do not require you to strip every asbestos-containing material from a home, yet they do require testing for any materials your renovation will disturb.

In New Jersey, for instance, certified asbestos testing services in NJ are typically required before renovation or demolition work begins on older properties.

A licensed asbestos inspection involves a professional taking physical samples from suspect materials and sending them to an accredited lab. If results come back positive for materials sitting in your project's path, those materials must be removed or professionally managed before any work continues.

Rules do vary quite a bit by municipality, so checking with your local authority before scheduling any work is always a practical first step.

When Is Asbestos Removal Strongly Recommended?

Professional asbestos removal is strongly recommended under certain conditions, even in situations where local law does not strictly mandate it. Safe home renovations depend on knowing whether the materials your contractor will disturb are in solid condition or already starting to break down.

Friable asbestos, the kind that crumbles easily, releases fibers at a much higher rate, and requires licensed contractors in virtually every case. Any invasive project involving wall removal, floor demolition, ceiling scraping, or insulation replacement carries a fairly significant disturbance risk.

Asbestos hidden behind drywall or under existing flooring often goes completely undetected right up until a contractor accidentally exposes it, which can force a full project stop and drive up costs significantly.

What Steps Should You Take Before Renovation Begins?

Following a clear sequence before your renovation starts can protect your household and keep your project on schedule. The asbestos abatement process works best in the right order, so skipping steps often creates bigger problems further down the line.

The standard sequence runs like this:

Have a licensed inspector assess your home and collect samples from suspect materials

Send samples to an accredited laboratory for full analysis

Review the written report to identify which materials tested positive

Hire a licensed abatement contractor to remove or encapsulate affected materials

Schedule post-abatement air testing to confirm the space is clear

Receive written clearance before allowing renovation crews back on site

Is DIY Asbestos Removal Ever an Option?

Some states technically allow homeowners to remove very small amounts of non-friable asbestos themselves, usually under a set size threshold and with strict safety precautions in place. Friable asbestos requires a licensed contractor in just about every jurisdiction, with very few exceptions.

Even where DIY removal falls within legal limits, most licensed inspectors still recommend professional handling. Improper removal can spread fibers throughout the home and create contamination that costs far more to clean up than the original professional abatement would have.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does Asbestos Testing and Removal Typically Take?

Testing alone usually takes three to five business days, including the time needed for lab results to come back. Removal timelines vary quite a bit based on how much material needs abatement. A small contained area might take one to two days, yet a larger project could run a full week or more.

Can I Stay in My Home During Asbestos Abatement?

Most abatement contractors recommend that occupants leave the home for the full duration of removal work. Contractors seal off the work area and use negative air pressure systems to contain fibers, yet residents, especially children and anyone with respiratory conditions, should stay elsewhere until clearance testing confirms the space is safe.

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Asbestos Removal Costs?

Most standard homeowners' insurance policies do not cover asbestos removal as a routine renovation expense. Coverage might apply in cases where asbestos was disturbed by a covered event like a fire or structural damage, so reviewing your specific policy directly with your insurer is the most reliable way to get a clear answer.

The Safest Renovation Starts Before the Work Does

Asbestos removal starts with knowing what you have. Testing before renovation is the single most effective step a homeowner can take to protect their household, their contractors, and the long-term value of their property. Skipping it creates health risks, legal exposure, and costly project delays that far outweigh the time saved.

Whether your home needs targeted abatement or simply a clear inspection report, the process is straightforward when handled by licensed professionals. Visit our News section for more guides on safe renovation practices, inspection timelines, and what to expect from the abatement process.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.