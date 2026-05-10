Van goes over hillside, into creek in Allegheny County

A van ended up in a creek overnight in Allegheny County.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Keystone Drive in Scott Township at 2:17 a.m. on Sunday.

That’s near Chartiers Creek and the Carnegie line.

According to the East Carnegie Volunteer Fire Department, a vehicle went over a hillside and into the creek.

The department shared a photo on social media of a white cargo van partially submerged in the creek.

Glendale Hose Co. No. 1 says crews arrived to find a male safely on the bank of the creek.

Water rescue crews searched and determined that no one else was in the van.

A towing company then worked to remove the van from the creek.

The 911 supervisor says one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

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