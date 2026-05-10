AHN introduces state-of-the-art medical helicopter that’s part of $55M investment

PITTSBURGH — A local health network is making a $55 million investment to improve emergency medical services in the Pittsburgh region and beyond.

On Friday, Allegheny Health Network introduced the start of a state-of-the-art LifeFlight Fleet — one of four medical transport helicopters.

Officials say the upgrade to the fleet will enhance critical care across AHN’s footprint.

“This aircraft represents a significant step forward for our LifeFlight program and, more importantly, represents an elevated level of care for the communities we serve,” said Bob Twaddle, vice president, AHN Division of Prehospital Care Services

These helicopters, designed specifically for emergency medical services, feature a rear camera that allows pilots to see crews and a bigger cabin that can hold more equipment.

The helicopter introduced on Friday will enter service later in May. The other three will join the fleet over the next few years.

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