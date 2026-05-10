Duquesne University student graduates with 2 distinct degrees on same day

One Duquesne University student crossed the graduation stage not once but twice on Saturday.

Gabe Pecar, 23, graduated with two bachelor’s degrees in distinct disciplines: physics and music.

Pecar, who is involved in jazz studies and performance, crossed his first stage at the Gormley Student Union Ballroom for the School of Music ceremony. University officials said he was recently named Outstanding Student of the Year by the school.

Then, he went to UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse to cross the stage again, earning his physics degree from the School of Science and Engineering. His academic achievements were recognized with a Certificate of Excellence in Physics.

“Doing two things that are so different drives you to understand each subject on its own terms. That skill has been incredibly valuable,” Pecar said. “Despite them not being closely connected in practice, I feel very passionate about both fields, and that’s what led me to study them closely.”

Pecar isn’t quite done with school yet. In the fall, he’ll start Carnegie Mellon University’s competitive physics Ph.D. program.

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