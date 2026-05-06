Following healthy weight loss plans can go a long way toward helping you achieve your weight loss goals. A healthy weight loss plan includes eating fewer calories than you expend, eating a nutrient-dense diet, swapping out "bad" foods for good ones, and getting enough exercise.

Everyone has a different idea of what will work for them when trying to lose weight. In a recent poll, 42% said they're going to try to eat fewer calories, while 28% said they're going to cut back on carbs.

Whichever you choose, the success lies in sticking with it, even on those tough days when you want to cheat.

What Are Some Healthy Weight Loss Plans?

All healthy weight loss plans focus on the same factors:

Eating fewer calories

Making the right food choices

Getting regular exercise

Tracking your progress

Here, we'll go into more detail on each step so you feel better prepared when building your sustainable weight loss plan.

Create a Calorie Deficit

Every food you eat has calories, so it's important when trying to lose weight to choose foods that are low in calories. If you consistently eat more calories than your body uses, then you're going to put on weight.

So, for effective weight management, determine how many calories you should eat and avoid exceeding that limit. Most people should consume 1,600 to 2,400 calories daily, but this depends on several factors, such as:

Age

Gender

Activity levels

Height

Many folks find calorie-tracking apps very helpful, such as Cronometer. Otherwise, if you prefer, you can use an online calorie counter to estimate the number of calories you need to reach your ideal weight.

Calorie-counter websites will ask you several questions to arrive at this estimate.

Choose Healthy Foods

Of course, losing weight is largely dictated not only by how much you eat but also by what you eat. When choosing meals, avoid food high in:

Unhealthy fats

Processed carbohydrates

Sugar

Sodium

Some examples include hamburgers, French fries, bacon, deep-fried snacks, cookies, and ice cream.

When buying groceries, it can also help to read the nutritional labels and ingredient lists to understand which items have added sugars and unhealthy fats. When reading the ingredients, they're listed in order of weight, with the highest quantity first.

So, if the ingredient list begins with sugar, you know that item is made with a lot of sugar.

Make Smart Swaps

Swapping out certain foods can also make a huge difference when building nutritious meal plans. Healthy food swaps include swapping out:

Sugary cereals for Greek yogurt with berries or oatmeal

Whole milk for skim milk or unsweetened almond milk

Fruit juice for water

White rice for quinoa or brown rice

Spaghetti for zucchini noodles

Red meat for fish or grilled chicken

You don't have to cut out desserts entirely if you swap them for healthier options; for instance, consider swapping ice cream for frozen yogurt, but be cautious with your portion sizes. Everything in moderation is one of the key personalized diet strategies that can help you with sustainable weight loss.

Get Regular Exercise

Sitting behind a desk all day, without any exercise during the week, can make it harder to lose weight. To combat this, aim for about 150 minutes of activity every week.

Joining a gym is a good way to start losing weight, but working out at home is also an option, especially if you're on a tight budget.

Track Your Progress

Finally, tracking your progress can help keep you motivated. Seeing real-time, objective data can help you identify problem areas in your routine.

It can also help you foster accountability, especially if you're logging your calorie intake.

What Are Some Health Improvement Tips?

Healthy weight loss plans can help you with your weight loss journey, but there are also some other health improvement tips you can follow. Here are our top ten tips.

Work out with a friend to stay motivated Consider joining a group class, such as yoga or a spin class Reduce your alcohol intake Set realistic weight loss goals Talk to your doctor about a GLP-1 supplement Avoid smoking, vaping, and tobacco products Drink at least 3 cups of water a day Get a good night's sleep Reduce your sodium intake Take frequent breaks from your desk and walk around

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the 3-3-3 Rule for Losing Weight?

There are several variations on the 3-3-3 rule, but one of the most popular versions involves walking at least 3,000 steps, eating 30 grams of protein, and drinking 3 glasses of water every day. This rule is great for helping you form good, healthy habits.

Another version of this rule focuses on exercise. It includes doing 3 cardio sessions, 3 strength training sessions, and 3 rest days every week.

It can also be used as a meal strategy by rotating 3 protein, 3 carbohydrate, and 3 fat sources for all meals each week.

What's The Worst Carb for Belly Fat?

The worst carbohydrates for belly fat are refined carbs. Ultra-processed foods can cause insulin spikes and include:

Sugary drinks like sweet tea or sodas

Refined grains like white bread and white rice

Snacks such as cake, candy, and pastries

Fried potato products

Sugary breakfast cereals

Reconstituted meat products, such as sausages and hot dogs

Your body digests refined carbs quickly, leading to rapid rises in blood sugar, which can prompt fat storage. Ultra-processed foods also lack fiber, which helps you feel full, which can lead to overeating.

Refining Your Routine for Lasting Results

Healthy weight loss plans don't have to be complicated to work. They all focus on the same factors: creating a calorie deficit, choosing healthy, nutritious meals over fast food and ultra-processed foods, swapping out unhealthy foods for healthier options, getting regular exercise, and tracking your progress.

You can also improve your overall health by reducing your alcohol intake, not smoking or vaping, getting a good night's sleep, and exercising with a friend or an organized group.

Stay informed on your fitness journey. Visit our News section for more updates on wellness hacks.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.