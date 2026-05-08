Garbage truck hits utility pole in West View, closing roadway

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A garbage truck crashed into a utility pole in West View on Friday morning, shutting down a roadway.

The West View Volunteer Fire Department said Center Avenue is closed between Bellevue and Ashford avenues, going from Perry Highway towards the Horseshoe Bend.

The pole and wires are hanging over the roadway directly behind their fire department, they said.

The department said to make alternative travel adjustments while repairs are being made.

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