AI-powered software development isn't just making waves in the tech industry. It is causing a tsunami throughout almost every sector of the workforce, with continuous advancements that promise to reduce software development time, improve productivity, and more.

There's no doubt you have seen various AI tools pop up in your everyday life. From Google's Gemini to the hallmark ChatGPT developed by OpenAI, it seems as though every company is jumping on the bandwagon of artificial intelligence.

In this article, we will explore the key features of AI software development, the types of AI software you can use, and how to utilize AI software to reduce your project timelines and boost overall productivity in the workplace.

What Is AI Software Development?

AI software development has two key definitions: It can refer to the development of artificial intelligence software, or it can refer to using artificial intelligence to develop other types of software. Either way, AI plays a huge role in the process.

Some businesses specialize in AI in software engineering. Consider working with a nearshore software development company to ensure you will maximize the benefits of AI for your workplace.

What Are the Four Types of AI Software?

When you hear the words "AI software," they may seem too generalized. What does AI software really mean? Here are the four main types of AI software that you may encounter as you continue to work with artificial intelligence in your everyday life.

1. Limited Memory Machines

A limited memory machine, or LMM, is more similar to the human brain. LMMs retain memories and use them to build answers and increase intelligence over time. They are referred to as limited because their full capabilities have yet to be discovered.

The biggest benefit of LMMs is that they improve over time by retaining and absorbing new data.

2. Reactive Machines

Reactive machines do not retain memories and instead are focused on specific tasks. One core feature of reactive machines is their ability to process large datasets. Reactive machines are AI recommendation bots that you may see when you use search engines or online retailers to choose a product.

The word "reactive" stems from the machines' ability to take all information provided and turn it into a tangible search result. Unlike humans, who often cannot react fully due to limited information, reactive AI can perform functions outside of the human brain's capacity.

3. Theory-of-Mind Machines

Unlike the other LMMs and reactive machines, theory-of-mind machines are a hypothetical idea. Although not developed yet, these machines may be able to use emotion and thoughts to process the world around them, unlocking revolutionary capabilities.

4. Self-Aware Machines

Similar to theory-of-mind machines, self-aware machines do not yet exist. However, many consider them to be the penultimate result of artificial intelligence, where we have peaked in creating an AI model that mimics human thought patterns and is self-aware.

How to Use AI Software to Reduce Project Timelines

A large project can take weeks, months, or even years to accomplish, especially when it involves multiple phases and teams. AI can serve as an incredibly useful tool to reduce the amount of time it takes to complete projects, as well as cut down on the resources needed.

Delegate Tasks

Deciding who to assign which tasks to can take up valuable time that could be used to plan and execute elements of your project. It can be difficult to determine which tasks are best suited for which personalities, and you also have to factor in skills and other qualifications.

With AI, you can simply plug in resumes and skills of individual team members, as well as tasks, and let the software delegate different parts of the project.

Run a Time Estimate

Use previous data, such as project reports and timecards, to determine how much time a project will take. Artificial intelligence can also pull real-world data to help estimate the project timeline. You can easily change the timeline by plugging in different factors, such as adding or reducing the number of people working on it.

Collaborate on Deliverables

With more teams in a hybrid or remote environment than ever, collaboration is crucial to produce a streamlined work product. AI can seamlessly integrate different elements created by various team members into a cohesive concept.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Is AI Expected to Grow in the Near Future?

Artificial intelligence shows no signs of slowing down, and market projections are optimistic. Particularly in the tech sector, AI is continuing to grow and advance with more high-powered uses every day.

According to UN Trade and Development, the AI market share is projected to hit almost $5 trillion by 2033, highlighting exponential growth over the next decade and a quadrupling of its current market size.

One key tenet of the growth of AI is the difference between developing countries and developed nations. In order to fully capitalize on the impact of artificial intelligence, developing countries will need to make major infrastructure upgrades to accommodate AI.

How Can AI Project Management Tools Improve My Productivity?

While artificial intelligence is a fantastic tool for specific projects, the software can also aid with productivity in general. Here are some key uses for AI in the workplace that will reduce your busy work, so you can focus on the important tasks at hand:

Design templates to reply to similar emails

Scan large datasets and glean key information

Generate reports and PowerPoint slide decks

Summarize long documents

Start by evaluating your current work responsibilities and determining which you may be able to outsource to AI. As AI tools advance, you will be able to free up even more of your workload.

Consider AI-Powered Software Development Today

AI-powered software development is quickly becoming a staple in every industry. By using this guide, you can determine whether it is the right solution for your business and how you can harness the power of artificial intelligence for your benefit.

Would you like to learn more about innovations in AI software?

