Lawsuit accuses Brentwood police officers of using excessive force during traffic stop

A man is suing Brentwood Borough and several police officers after a 2024 traffic stop, demanding a jury trial and more than $50,000.

The officers reportedly told the man to step out of the car, but he refused and was pulled from the vehicle.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca shows the bodycam video at the center of the lawsuit.

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