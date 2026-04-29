Proper horse care in summer means staying on top of your equine hydration. These large animals need shade and ventilation. Owners should also schedule riding at strategic times when the sun is less intense, such as early and late hours.

According to a 2023 American Horse Council survey, there are about 6.7 million horses in the United States, but it's a decrease from 7.2 million in 2017. Some of the reasons for this decline include economic factors such as the high cost of feeding and boarding, along with increasing urbanization. For those who do maintain horses, it's essential to adjust to various conditions to ensure your population remains healthy and strong.

What is the Weather Impact on Horses?

Adapting horse care matters as the weather can significantly affect equine performance, behavior, and health. Extreme temperature fluctuations, wetness, and humidity can put your animal at risk for respiratory issues like heat stress and, of course, dehydration.

Extreme cold and wet weather can make your horse susceptible to developing colic, as the cold weather may cause them to drink less water. Too much wind can affect your horse's insulating hair coat, which reduces body heat maintenance. They can also get anxious during rain and storms.

How Can I Practice Good Summer Equine Management?

Seasonal horse care in summer starts with ensuring a constant source of clean water that they have free access to. On a hot day, a horse can consume up to 30 gallons of water, so have automatic water stalls or frost-free hydrants installed. Remember to clean these spaces of debris and algae daily.

Increase the water intake by supplying snacks such as:

Beet pulp

Soaked alfalfa cubes

Watermelon

Apples

Electrolyte powder addition

To help lower their body temperature, ensure your horses also have proper ventilation and airflow wherever they are. Giving them access to covered areas, from sheds to shading trees, can help lower the body temperature by over 10 degrees.

Keep an eye on all your horses during extreme weather, and look out for signs of lethargy and excessive sweating.

Responsible horse care in summer means not taking them out when the sun is too intense. According to the University of Minnesota, you should avoid riding your horse when the combined air temperature and humidity is over 150. After you've taken your horse out for a ride, try hosing them down or sponging it with cool water to help them cool off.

Why Are Flies Such a Problem in Horse Care?

Flies aren't just an annoyance but a major health and behavioral risk to your horse, which is why repelling them is a serious matter. These insects can cause them severe stress that leads to a horse:

Losing weight

Grazing less

Becoming irritated

Stomping

Flies transmit diseases, such as Equine Infectious Anemia, which starts as 1 to 3 days of fever and depression but develops into a longer period of:

Muscle weakness

Muscle atrophy

Recurring fever

Edema

In acute cases, lesions on the organs

They can give these animals "pink eye" and make them develop summer sores by depositing larvae into wounds. The aggravated horse may begin constantly stomping to try to relieve the pain, a practice that can lead to the horse damaging its hooves and leg joints.

Give these animals the relief they need with Stateline Tack fly spray that acts as a repellent.

What Are Signs of Poor Summer Horse Health?

You know your horse is going through a rough health time in summer when they're fatigued and don't appear to be sweating much. A warning sign is a rectal temperature above 103 degrees, whereas if it's over 105 degrees, the horse may develop a severe heat stroke.

Heavy sweating is one thing, but if they're suddenly not sweating at all, that's worse. They may develop rapid, shallow breathing or panting.

Note and consult a vet if your horse:

Doesn't want to move

Has drooping ears

Dull eyes

Seems depressed

Staggering

Has dry, pale gums

Has dark urine and dry manure

Sunburn/blistering skin

Coughing and wheezing from pollen

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Keep Flies off Horses Naturally?

As mentioned, a good spray reapplied frequently can give your horse fly relief. Constantly manage your environment to reduce flies' ability to quickly breed. Therefore, stay on top of daily manure removal to avoid attracting them and avoid having standing water anywhere.

Clean up any spilled food in barns immediately. You can also create physical barriers like fly sheets or put ear nets or fly hoods on horses when writing. Adding garlic to your horse's feed will cause it to come out in their sweat, which will make them less appealing to insects.

What Are the 3 F's for Horses?

The 3 F's stand for Friends, Forage, and Freedom. Horses aren't solitary but herd animals that require companionship, preferably with other horses. Keeping them in good company can help reduce their anxiety, which adds to their health.

A horse's digestive system can consume small amounts of food regularly, which is why they can constantly graze. Before buying one, ensure the horse has access to lots of grass or hay to promote optimal digestive health.

Horses must be able to move freely and act without restraint. In a barn, they need enough space to comfortably stand, stretch, and lie down. A minimum space of 12 x 12 feet is a must.

Give Your Horses Extra Summer Love

As summer approaches, be ready for the changing conditions that require adjustments to horse care. Take steps to protect your horse from fly invasion by reducing environmental situations that can create breeding. Buy sprays and nets that can protect your horse's body if flies try to land on them.

Keep your horse hydrated with free access to clean water and hydrating, healthy snacks. Ride responsibly, so your horse won't get heat stroke. Pay attention to signs of illness, such as lethargy, sores, panting, and not sweating.

With this extra care in mind, you and your horse can enjoy a great summer for years to come.

Check out other parts of our website for more guides on animal care and summer wellness.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.