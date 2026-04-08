From incorporating artificial intelligence to opting for eco-friendly tech solutions and infrastructure, these are some ways organizers and artists redefine live events with the latest technology. They're also gamifying events and relying on the expertise of audio-visual professionals.

Keeping yourself in the loop of these trends should be a top priority if you're planning a live event yourself, even more so if it's a concert.

As digital news platform TicketNews reports, a 2025 survey of 40,000 people spanning 15 countries revealed that almost 40% chose live music when asked if they could only pick one form of entertainment "for life." It ranked higher than movies and sports.

Whether your event involves live bands, a convention, or a trade show, knowing what top artists and event industry leaders are using to capture their audience's attention can help you make yours an incredible day (or night) to remember.

What Are Live Events?

The term "live events" refers to experiences in which attendees gather to participate in activities as they take place in real time.

A Yahoo report cites data from Coherent Market Insights, stating that in the U.S. alone, the live events market was worth $466.13 billion in 2025. Experts project this figure to grow to an impressive $651.53 billion by 2032.

As live events happen in real time, they occur instantly and allow the audience to provide immediate, on-the-spot feedback.

With today's technology, such events are no longer just for people who can attend them in person. Folks who can't go to a physical venue can still enjoy the experience through virtual means, such as via web streaming.

What Are Examples of Live Events?

Live music in the form of concerts is among the best examples of live events.

Sports is another, with live sporting games also being a favorite pastime of many Americans. An article published by Fox Business in August 2025, for instance, talked about a Bank of America Institute study, which found that consumers have spent 25% more on live sports than they did in 2019.

Festivals, which can feature music, food, film, games, and competitions, are other prime examples of live events. There are also business-related ones, such as tradeshows and large corporate conferences.

How Are Organizers and Artists Using Technology to Redefine Live Events?

As everything becomes more expensive, consumers prioritize getting the most bang for their buck, opting to have fun, immersive experiences at live events. Data from the World Economic Forum backs this up, showing that spending on live experiences has surged by 70% since 1987.

As a way to meet consumers' expectations, today's event organizers and artists are increasingly using the following event technology solutions and strategies to redefine the industry's landscape.

Artificial Intelligence

AI's application in live events is not to replace human crews but to make productions smarter, more immersive, and more engaging, such as by using it to automate certain aspects of stage lighting and sound equipment. It can help with tasks like real-time light adjustments and predictive audio mixing.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Tech Solutions and Infrastructure

Live events consume a significant amount of resources, particularly energy for sound, lighting, and staging. They also generate an incredible amount of waste, such as marketing materials, food, and single-use plastic.

Given live events' traditional and well-known resource consumption and waste production, it's no wonder that industry leaders are implementing eco-friendlier practices, such as:

Using solar power where applicable (e.g., to power stages, lights, and AV systems)

Encouraging the use of or even providing electric transportation (e.g., shuttles throughout larger venues)

Deploying LED lighting with sensors to cut energy use

Event Gamification

Another excellent strategy that organizers and artists are using to reshape the face of live events is gamification, such as with mobile apps designed to integrate play into the experience.

The apps can, for instance, create treasure hunts or "adventures" throughout the venue. Attendees who finish the game successfully then get a reward, such as band merchandise (if the event is a concert) or prizes from sponsors.

Relying on Audio-Visual Professionals

Innovative audio-visual technology consists of high-tech equipment that requires mastery of system integration and advanced hardware operation. It also encompasses networking protocols, immersive 3D audio, and, if the event requires, 8K streaming (e.g., televised major concerts).

A highly experienced team of AV professionals should, therefore, cover all the labor positions that a show needs, as explained by this page discussing AVN's audio stagehands in Las Vegas, NV. Examples of pros that savvy event organizers and artists rely on include those who specialize in:

Sound set-up and engineering

Stage lighting

Full load-in work

Rigging

Unloading

Strike jobs

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Do People Go to Live Events?

People love going to live events for many reasons, one of which is due to the phenomenon known as "collective effervescence," the term used to refer to a sense of belonging and community through shared energy.

There's also the desire to satisfy the need for authentic human connection, as live events are excellent places to socialize. Then, there's the more basic reason of just wanting to have a break from daily routines.

Are Permits Required for Live Events?

The exact requirements vary from one location to another, but in most cases, yes, live events require local permits, particularly if you're going to hold them on public property. Even if you're renting out a private venue, you'll likely still need permits if there will be alcohol, large crowds, or amplified sound.

Special event permits and noise permits are typical requirements. If alcohol will be available for sale and the venue doesn't have its own license, you, the organizer, may have to secure a temporary liquor license. Food and beverage permits and fire department approvals may also be necessary.

Redefine Your Live Events With Innovative Technologies

Using AI as a support (not a replacement for human crews), switching to sustainable, eco-friendlier tech, and gamifying experiences are all innovative ways that organizers and artists are using to elevate live events. They're also placing more value on the knowledge and expertise of AV professionals.

Follow these tips and tactics, and you'll likely be able to make your own event a success and give attendees a solid, memorable experience.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.