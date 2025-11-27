From eliminating barriers like steps to adequate entryway widths and maneuvering clearances, these are some of the most commonly overlooked features of a proper wheelchair accessible entrance. Equally crucial, even if often forgotten, is door hardware.

Whether you're a commercial or residential property owner, you need to remember these factors, as failure to do so can make people with disabilities unable to access your property. It can also be unsafe.

Businesses and commercial establishments may even face lawsuits and fines for not adhering to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

As explained by Delaware.gov, the inflation-adjustment penalty for a first-time ADA compliance violation can now reach up to $115,231 (as of 2024). As for a second offense, it may now cost up to $230,464.

Avoid those safety hazards and legal risks by implementing an accessible building design with proper barrier-free access and entrance ways.

What Does Wheelchair Accessible Entrance Mean?

A wheelchair accessible entrance refers to an entrance or doorway featuring an inclusive entrance design. It's specifically for individuals who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices. It doesn't have steps or physical barriers.

Achieving a wheelchair accessible entrance usually entails widening doorways and installing commercial and residential wheelchair ramps. In businesses, commercial establishments, and other entities covered by the ADA, proper signage is also necessary.

What Are the Guidelines for Wheelchair Accessibility?

The ADA sets various guidelines for wheelchair accessibility, which all covered entities (Title I, II, and III, as defined by the act) must adhere to.

Title I entities refer to state and local government employers, private employers with at least 15 employees, and labor organizations. Title II includes all state and local entities (e.g., public schools and transportation services).

As for Title III, it covers for-profit and not-for-profit organizations that make their goods and services available to the public. Examples include shops, restaurants, and hotels.

Covered entities must adhere to wheelchair accessibility standards under ADA Chapter 4: Accessible Routes. Some of the key guidelines include having an accessible route that:

Consists of at least a ramp, curb ramp without flared sides, platform lift, or elevator

Has a clear width of 32 inches with a minimum length of 24 inches

Provides handrails along walking surfaces

Features door openings with a clear width of 32 inches

What Features of a Proper Wheelchair Accessible Entrance Are Often Overlooked?

Whether you're a covered entity or not (e.g., you're a private homeowner who wants to make your home age-friendly), you must familiarize yourself with accessibility and wheelchair ramp standards to maintain safety and ease of navigability.

Don't forget the following features and factors, as overlooking them can make your property's entrance inaccessible and even hazardous.

Accessibility Barriers

A wheelchair accessible entrance features an inclined surface that allows wheeled mobility devices unobstructed access. Ramps are the most common solution, and you have several options, including:

Portable ramps, which you can move around and take with you

Threshold ramps, which are free-standing ramps often used in areas with raised landings, sliding glass doors, and doorways

Modular ramps, which consist of prefab sections, making them easy to move, expand, and reconfigure

There are also commercial ramps, often installed beside walking surfaces (e.g., stairs and steps). They're wider than residential ramps, which allow them to accommodate up and down traffic simultaneously.

Entryway Widths

Your property's wheelchair accessible entrance must be spacious enough to allow the unrestricted access and passage of a wheelchair. If you have existing entryways with narrow doorframes, consider having a professional structurally alter them.

Maneuvering Clearances

Maneuvering clearances for wheelchair accessible entrances refer to the clear space around doorways that allows people using wheelchairs to approach, open the doors, and pass through them. They ensure the space is accessible without reducing the route's clear width.

Under §404.2.4 of the ADA, maneuvering clearances must not have any protrusions. They must also work together with landings.

An excellent example is when a landing allows for maneuvering without the danger of the person using a wheelchair toppling down the stairs or an open drop-off.

Door Hardware Operation

Door hardware (e.g., levers vs. knobs) can also contribute to the overall accessibility and ease of navigation of a wheelchair accessible entrance.

Doors with lever-type handles are easier to open, as they require less effort to operate. You simply push them up or down to open or close them, actions that need less dexterity and grip strength.

Conversely, twisting a doorknob is more challenging, particularly for individuals with reduced hand strength or arthritis.

The position of the lever handles is just as crucial. Their ideal placement should be lower than that of typical doors to account for the seated position of people using wheelchairs.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Does the Typical Homeowner Need a Wheelchair Accessible Entrance?

There are many scenarios in which even a typical homeowner can benefit from a wheelchair accessible entrance, such as when there's a change in a resident's or a frequent visitor's mobility.

A sudden injury, for instance, can result in a homeowner or one of their family members requiring the use of a wheelchair. In this case, a temporary wheelchair ramp, such as a portable option, can help make entryways more accessible.

A frequent visitor (e.g., a close friend or family member who uses a wheelchair) can also benefit from a disability-friendly entrance. Consider making your home safer and more accessible to them with modifications like doorway widening and ramps.

Wanting to age in place may also necessitate a wheechair accessible entrance.

How Likely Are You to Need a Wheelchair Accessible Entrance at Home?

It can vary depending on personal circumstances and factors, such as your current health and age.

However, the need for a wheelchair accessible entrance becomes more likely with aging. As the U.S. CDC reports, older adults report having a higher disability prevalence (nearly 44% of those aged 65+). Many of them face mobility challenges.

Make Your Property Wheelchair Accessible

Business and commercial establishments are, under law, required to have a wheelchair accessible entrance in their premises.

It's optional for homeowners, but you should still consider having one with all the right features (e.g., proper doorway width, a durable ramp, and lever door handles). Doing so can make your home safer, more accessible, and better for aging in place.

Explore more of our site for other educational guides like this and the latest local and state news.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.