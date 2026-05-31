Woman accused of aiding local teen’s convicted murderer receives sentence

PITTSBURGH — A woman who’s accused of aiding a local teen’s convicted murderer received her sentence.

Chayla Robinson, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering apprehension or prosecution on Feb. 19. On Friday, a judge sentenced her to between one and seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say Robinson drove the getaway car for Howard Hawkins, whom a jury found guilty of fatally shooting 18-year-old Ahmir Tuli in February 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Court records say Robinson was Hawkins’ girlfriend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 18-year-old outside Pittsburgh bar

Ahmir, a recent North Hills High School graduate, was on break from his job at Preeti’s Pitt Restaurant and Bar in Pittsburgh’s Strip District when prosecutors say Hawkins shot him. Before the shooting, Hawkins had allegedly gotten into an argument and been asked to leave the establishment.

Preeti’s Pitt is owned by Ahmir’s mother, Preeti Tuli.

In a social media post Friday, Preeti Tuli called Robinson’s sentencing “justice.”

“So now that I have gotten justice for my precious baby boy, it all feels so surreal. I am looking forward to finally putting this chapter behind me.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group