2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-70 in Washington County

A crash has snarled traffic on I-70 in Washington County.

The South Strabane Fire Department says its crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash that’s affecting both lanes of I-70 eastbound near mile marker 22.

One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital, while another is being taken by medical helicopter.

The department tells drivers to expect delays until the scene has been cleared.

PennDOT says there is a lane restriction in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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