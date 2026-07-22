Your business can keep running even when there are power problems if you invest in energy resilience. Don't just rely on one energy source. Maintaining your system and teaching your employees what they should do in case of an emergency will prevent interruptions from causing a lot of losses.

According to J.D. Power, 45% of utility customers had already experienced at least one outage by mid-2025. Dealing with frequent power losses will make it hard to serve your customers and meet your goals.

Invest in resilient energy systems. You'll earn the trust of your customers with reliable services.

What Is the Meaning of Energy Resilience?

The ability of your system to withstand and recover from disruptions. Severe storms are quite common in the Pittsburgh area, and they often cause power loss. When you have a resilient system, it will keep supplying you with electricity or help you restore it faster. Stay ahead of these issues:

Cyberattacks

Wildfires

Flooding

Rising electricity demand

Once you use sustainable power solutions, you'll also be protecting the environment. You can get Jenbacher energy solutions to create a resilient system. Experts will help you set up reliable on-site systems and even maintain them for you.

How Is Resilience Measured?

Look at how well you're able to react when a power outage happens. If you deal with a lot of outages within a short time, they might be happening because you are using old equipment. Reliable energy systems don't have a lot of interruptions. You should also pay attention to:

How long it takes to resume operations after losing power

Critical load protection

The capacity of your power backups

Your facility should be using several energy sources. Depending entirely on the grid makes your business less flexible. As you measure the resilience of your energy system, check how flexible it is too.

After reading the reports you get during maintenance, you can figure out if you need to make some adjustments.

Understanding the Role of Energy Resilience

Knowing how valuable energy resilience is will help you understand why many business owners aren't hesitating to spend money on energy infrastructure. You don't have to worry about outages each time there's a storm or when your grid supplier has some technical issues.

Protecting Daily Operations

Every hour you stay without power means you'll be losing income. You can't process your customers' orders if you are unable to access your systems.

Customers coming into your store might have to leave and shop another day. Don't lose your clients to competitors because they have better energy management strategies. Protecting your day-to-day operations will be easier when you have a resilient energy system. Don't wait until emergencies happen to react.

Have backup solutions you can turn on immediately after an outage. You'll be able to avoid delaying your shipments or paying employees extra to compensate for the time you lost during an outage.

Supporting Business Continuity

You might lose power when you're trying to keep up with a huge number of orders. If you don't have a good plan, your employees end up feeling stressed. Your business might also have to shut down for several hours as you wait for your utility company to sort out the issue.

Energy resilience should become one of the areas you focus on when looking for ways to keep your company running. Prepare by:

Having energy communication procedures

Training your team on emergency response

Following your equipment maintenance schedules

Consider setting up an alternative operating location. Your team can work from it in case of a power issue. You'll be able to let your customers know what's going on so they don't feel like you're avoiding them.

Communicating about outages and informing them about your backup plans gives them peace of mind. They might be more understanding as they wait for normal operations to resume.

Preparing Your Employees for Emergencies

A lot of employees don't know what they should do in case a power outage happens in their company. When you offer training, they won't panic after machines shut down in the middle of a task. Work with experts who can explain:

Emergency shutdown procedures

Generator startup steps

Safety protocols

Communication plans

Equipment inspections

Practice with your teams instead of just offering tips. It will help them be more confident and even act faster. Everyone on your team needs to understand the role they should play if you have a power outage.

Understanding who they should consult before making major decisions also prevents costly issues like damaging equipment by connecting it to the wrong power source.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Often Should Energy Plans Be Reviewed?

At least once annually. Anytime you upgrade some of your equipment, go to your original plan and make the needed changes.

You also need to review your plan and share it with your team when you know that your area will have a storm in a few weeks or days. Reviewing your plan frequently helps you fix any weaknesses it might have instead of waiting for a crisis.

Why Are Backup Generators Alone Not Enough?

They may not be very helpful when there's a fuel shortage or when they need repairs. If you also have renewable energy sources, your business will be more flexible. Monitor each of your systems and turn them on once in a while to confirm if they are in good condition.

How Can I Identify Weak Points in My Energy Systems?

Let an expert assess your system and inform you of the changes you need to make. It's important to check if outages often happen during certain times of the year.

Having such information allows you to prepare so that a future outage doesn't interrupt your work. You should look at maintenance records for recurring issues too.

Achieving Energy Resilience

Dealing with frequent power outages might be a sign that you need to work on energy resilience. Have several sources and teach your employees how to use each one of them. They won't be stranded or feel confused when they need a backup.

By reviewing your energy plan at least once a year, you'll be able to protect your relationship with customers even when you need to pause operations. Read more about reliable power strategies on our news.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.